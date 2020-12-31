Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Take Baby Lyla to the Beach for the First Time!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are sharing a special family moment.

The 41-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star and the 31-year-old author posed for a sweet selfie with their newborn baby Lyla in a post on Katherine‘s Instagram on Thursday (December 31).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt

“Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us ) 💫,” she captioned the sweet post, which featured a peek at Lyla‘s head.

The little girl’s full name is Lyla Maria, and it seems that the couple decided to name their baby girl after Katherine‘s mom Maria Shriver!

One of Chris Pratt‘s co-stars recently trolled him regarding the ongoing Best-Worst Chris in Hollywood debate. Find out what they did!