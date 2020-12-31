Chris Rock Reveals How Long He Spends in Therapy Each Week

Chris Rock is focusing on his mental health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning with Gayle King, the 55-year-old actor and comedian revealed that he’s increased his therapy visits to seven hours a week since the U.S. was hit with the pandemic back in March.

“You have to tell the truth,” Chris said about his therapy sessions via People. “You have to tell – you have to go into therapy prepared to tell the worst part of yourself every week, you know?”

While in therapy, Chris has learned a lot about himself.

“I learned that I could be very hard on myself,” Chris shared. “Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax. And I need to listen, I need to take chances.”

