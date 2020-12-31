Top Stories
Cyndi Lauper Gave a Bizarre New Year's Eve Performance &amp; Twitter Has Lots of Thoughts!

Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

Thu, 31 December 2020 at 10:59 pm

Cyndi Lauper Gave a Bizarre New Year's Eve Performance & Twitter Has Lots of Thoughts!

Cyndi Lauper‘s performance on the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special has fans scratching their heads because they can’t quite comprehend what they watched.

The legendary entertainer first hit the stage with Billy Porter, the star of her Broadway show Kinky Boots, for a duet of “True Colors.”

After the performance, the cameras never cut away from Cyndi, but her glam squad went on stage to touch up her hair and makeup. While they were fixing her up, she shooed them away and said, “I’m on camera. I’m on camera.”

Cyndi then gave a short speech about having “hope” while heading into 2021 and she then performed her song “Hope,” which has an EDM feel.

“See me untethered / See me now / And see us together,” Cyndi sang while a DJ bopped up and down behind her.

