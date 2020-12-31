Dua Lipa Joins Kylie Minogue on 'Real Groove' Studio 2054 Remix - Listen Now!

Top Stories
Thu, 31 December 2020 at 8:20 am

Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue are teaming up!

The “Don’t Start Now” superstar hopped on a remix of the Disco pop legend’s latest single, “Real Groove,” for a special “Studio 2054″ remix released on Thursday (December 31).

The track is the latest single off of Kylie‘s latest studio album, Disco.

Last month, Kylie joined Dua at her smash hit Studio 2054 virtual showcase, where Kylie performed the track alongside Dua ahead of the remix’s release this month.

Kylie dropped her album’s lead single, “Say Something,” earlier this year. Listen to it now!

Dua recently made headlines after speaking out about her mental health and bullying early into her career.

Listen to the remix and read the lyrics inside!
