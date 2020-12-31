Top Stories
Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

The 20 Biggest Movie Star Paydays of All Time Revealed

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

Thu, 31 December 2020 at 5:45 pm

Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2021 - Performers Lineup & Celebrity Guests Revealed!

Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2021 - Performers Lineup & Celebrity Guests Revealed!

Fox’s New Year’s Eve celebration is coming up in just a few hours and we can’t wait to check out the Toast & Roast 2021.

This year, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to “Toast & Roast” all that was 2020. The duo will commemorate the past year from coast-to-coast with a live, three-and-a-half-hour toast and roast of 2020.

Part one of the special will kick off tonight at 8pm ET and part two will pick back up at 11pm ET.

Click inside for the full list of performers and celeb guests for Fox’s Toast and Roast 2021…

HOSTS
Joel McHale
Ken Jeong

PERFORMERS
The Masked Singer winner LeAnn Rimes
Gloria Estefan
Special Tribute to Health Care Workers from Doctor Elvis
Ava Max
Gabby Barrett
Green Day
John Legend

CELEBRITY GUESTS
Cheyenne Jackson
Jane Krakowski
Leslie Jordan
Mayim Bialik
Morris Chestnut
Randy Jackson
Tim Allen
Tom Payne
Photos: Fox
