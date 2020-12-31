Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2021 - Performers Lineup & Celebrity Guests Revealed!

Fox’s New Year’s Eve celebration is coming up in just a few hours and we can’t wait to check out the Toast & Roast 2021.

This year, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to “Toast & Roast” all that was 2020. The duo will commemorate the past year from coast-to-coast with a live, three-and-a-half-hour toast and roast of 2020.

Part one of the special will kick off tonight at 8pm ET and part two will pick back up at 11pm ET.

Click inside for the full list of performers and celeb guests for Fox’s Toast and Roast 2021…

HOSTS

Joel McHale

Ken Jeong

PERFORMERS

The Masked Singer winner LeAnn Rimes

Gloria Estefan

Special Tribute to Health Care Workers from Doctor Elvis

Ava Max

Gabby Barrett

Green Day

John Legend

CELEBRITY GUESTS

Cheyenne Jackson

Jane Krakowski

Leslie Jordan

Mayim Bialik

Morris Chestnut

Randy Jackson

Tim Allen

Tom Payne