George Clooney's 'The Midnight Sky' Is Set to Be One of Netflix's Most Watched Films!

George Clooney has a hit movie!

The 59-year-old actor and director’s latest project The Midnight Sky is set to become one of the biggest-ever Netflix films, via Deadline on Thursday (December 31).

“The George Clooney-directed sci-fi thriller The Midnight Sky is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest-ever films on Netflix — with a projected 72 million households on course to watch the film in the first 4 weeks. Netflix has confirmed that along with the fact that the success is global: The Midnight Sky reached the #1 spot overall in 77 countries; and has been in the Top 10 in 93 countries – from Turkey to Argentina, Germany and Iceland (where part of the movie was shot),” the outlet reported.

The movie also opened in theaters, and became “Netflix’s largest of the year,” playing in more than 800 locations in 16 countries.

“It has been a great experience working with Netflix. At a time when no one gets to go to the theater, it is an honor to be able to have a film people have responded to in such a big way, and be able to acknowledge it,” George Clooney said in a statement.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel “Good Morning, Midnight,” co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

Check out the Netflix movies ranked best to worst released this year.