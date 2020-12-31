How Old is Daphne in 'Bridgerton'? The Books Provide the Answer!

Top Stories
A big question about the new series Bridgerton that we keep seeing is about the age of lead character Daphne Bridgerton.

Daphne, played by breakout star Phoebe Dynevor, is the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family and the series follows her as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Her age has come into question as audiences are wondering if young girls in their teens are being put onto the marriage market, or if the young women are an appropriate age to get married.

While Daphne’s age isn’t addressed in the show, the book series does give an answer.

Click inside to find out how old Daphne is in Bridgerton…

In the original novel “The Duke & I” written by Julia Quinn, Daphne is 21-years-old. This info will surely give some relief to fans who would have felt uncomfortable with an underage teenager being put on the marriage market.

While the Duke of Hastings’ age is not clear, the book does mention that he is several years older than her.

In real life, Phoebe is 25 right now and she was 24 while making the show. Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke, is 30 right now.

