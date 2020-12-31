Jared Leto Reacts to Being Called a 'Method Actor'

Jared Leto is reflecting on his acting style.

The 49-year-old Academy Award winner made an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast.

During the conversation, he spoke about getting into character, like gaining 60 pounds to play Mark David Chapman in Chapter 27 and the pranks he pulled on set with Suicide Squad co-stars, and how he feels about being called a “method actor.”

“I appreciate the term, I think it’s a little cloudy, the definition. And it, it could also be really pretentious as well. I was thinking of it as my job to show up and do the best work that I can. It’s my job to show up, do whatever I can, to be over prepared. And to deliver. It’s also my job to show up and, you know, be a pleasure to work with. And, and, and, and to be collaborative, and to have a good experience on set,” he explained.

