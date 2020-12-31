Jennifer Lopez's Fiance Alex Rodriguez Cheered Her on at Final NYE Rehearsals in Times Square

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez hold hands while arriving in Times Square for her final New Year’s Eve performance rehearsal on Thursday afternoon (December 31) in New York City.

The 51-year-old entertainer is headlining the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special this year and she got in her final rehearsal just hours before the show.

Alex, 45, stood by the stage and supported Jen while she prepared for the big show. The performance will mark the live debut of her new song, “In the Morning.”

Jennifer will be incorporating the S shuttle train into her performance tonight and it will be wrapped in a JLo Beauty ad. The new beauty line launches at midnight.

