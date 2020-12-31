Top Stories
Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

The 20 Biggest Movie Star Paydays of All Time Revealed

The 20 Biggest Movie Star Paydays of All Time Revealed

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

Thu, 31 December 2020 at 9:35 pm

Jennifer Lopez's Fiance Alex Rodriguez Cheered Her on at Final NYE Rehearsals in Times Square

Jennifer Lopez's Fiance Alex Rodriguez Cheered Her on at Final NYE Rehearsals in Times Square

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez hold hands while arriving in Times Square for her final New Year’s Eve performance rehearsal on Thursday afternoon (December 31) in New York City.

The 51-year-old entertainer is headlining the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special this year and she got in her final rehearsal just hours before the show.

Alex, 45, stood by the stage and supported Jen while she prepared for the big show. The performance will mark the live debut of her new song, “In the Morning.”

Jennifer will be incorporating the S shuttle train into her performance tonight and it will be wrapped in a JLo Beauty ad. The new beauty line launches at midnight.

Click inside to see more photos of the couple…

You can see more photos of the couple by scrolling below or clicking through the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez nye rehearsals 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez nye rehearsals 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez nye rehearsals 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez nye rehearsals 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez nye rehearsals 05

Credit: Gotham/GC Images; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against alleged stalker - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle just dropped a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Willow Smith is sharing an embarrassing first date story - TooFab
  • Find out why Ethan Dolan is calling out YouTube - Just Jared Jr