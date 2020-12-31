Jennifer Lopez's NYE Song: Listen to 'In the Morning' & Read Lyrics Here!

Jennifer Lopez will be performing in the middle of Times Square right before the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve and one of the songs she will do is her new single “In the Morning.”

The song was released on the night of Thanksgiving just one month ago.

“If you love me / Say it in the morning / Not just in the evening / Only when you want my body / Want my body,” she sings in the song’s chorus.

It’s not clear if this is just a stand-alone single or if the song will be featured on the upcoming soundtrack for Jen‘s movie Marry Me, which hits theaters next year.

Jennifer recently released the songs “Pa Ti” and “Lonely” from the soundtrack. She and co-star Maluma performed the songs with a super sexy performance on the 2020 American Music Awards this past weekend.

Download the song now on iTunes or stream below from Spotify.

