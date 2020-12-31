Top Stories
Thu, 31 December 2020 at 12:52 am

Justin Bieber Spends the Day Rehearsing Ahead of New Year's Eve Performance

Justin Bieber Spends the Day Rehearsing Ahead of New Year's Eve Performance

Justin Bieber is getting ready for his NYE performance!

The 26-year-old “Holy” singer spent the afternoon rehearsing for his upcoming performance on Wednesday (December 30) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin was spotted wearing a a gray jacket paired with a black beanie and black sweatpants as he chatted with crew members on set.

On Thursday night, New Year’s Eve, Justin will be headlining the T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber live stream event! You can get more info on the show here.

If you missed it, Justin left a very sexually suggestive comment on one of wife Hailey Bieber‘s posts!

20+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 01
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 02
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 03
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 04
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 05
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 06
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 07
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 08
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 09
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 10
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 11
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 12
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 13
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 14
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 15
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 16
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 17
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 18
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 19
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 20
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 21
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 22
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 23
justin bieber rehearses for nye performance 24

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Find out why Logan Paul is being sued - TMZ
  • Rupert Grint reveals if he would return to the Harry Potter franchise - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who is slamming Lori Loughlin as "privileged" - TooFab
  • Liam Payne weighs in on Harry Styles' Vogue cover - Just Jared Jr