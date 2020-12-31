Justin Bieber Spends the Day Rehearsing Ahead of New Year's Eve Performance

Justin Bieber is getting ready for his NYE performance!

The 26-year-old “Holy” singer spent the afternoon rehearsing for his upcoming performance on Wednesday (December 30) in Los Angeles.

Justin was spotted wearing a a gray jacket paired with a black beanie and black sweatpants as he chatted with crew members on set.

On Thursday night, New Year’s Eve, Justin will be headlining the T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber live stream event! You can get more info on the show here.

