Megan Fox Joins Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in Times Square on New Year's Eve!

Megan Fox grabs her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly by the cheeks while sharing a cute moment in Times Square on Thursday night (December 31) in New York City.

The 30-year-old rapper performed live on New Year’s Eve for the 2021 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special and Megan, 34, was there to show her support.

Megan and MGK started dating back in May and they made their relationship Instagram official in July. The couple met after she starred in his “Bloody Valentine” music video.

Just last month, it was reported that Megan has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

Megan and MGK made their red carpet debut last month and it appears that she got a new tattoo in his honor.