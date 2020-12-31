Miley Cyrus Sings 'Party in the USA' to Kick Off Rockin' Eve 2021 Special (Video)

Miley Cyrus hits the stage at the Hollywood studio to open the show during the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021 special, which aired on Thursday night (December 31).

The 28-year-old singer kicked off the special by performing her smash hit song “Party in the USA” and she wore a festive American flag outfit for the performance.

“Was my honor to perform PARTY IN THE USA opening tonight’s @NYRE after the year we’ve experienced. This song represents TRIUMPH (check the belt) 🇺🇸 🎉 🎸 looking forward to 2021 wishing everyone a happy and safe NY celebration! 2 more songs to come!” Miley tweeted after the performance aired.

You can watch a clip of the performance below from the Rockin’ Eve Instagram page.