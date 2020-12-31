NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 - Performers Lineup & Celeb Hosts Revealed!

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 is set to kick off tonight with a lot of celeb performers set to take the stage from across the country!

Unfortunately, this year, because health and safety are of the highest concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public access to the New Year’s Eve countdown to the ball drop in Times Square. However, NBC has put together a great lineup to keep everyone entertained at home.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 will air tonight from 10-11 pm ET with a break for local news before kicking back off at 11:30 pm to catch the ball drop live.

Click inside to see the full list of performers and celeb hosts set to take part in NBC’s New Year’s Eve celebration this year…

HOSTS

Carson Daly

The Amber Ruffin Show‘s Amber Ruffin

The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Stephen “tWitch” Boss

PERFORMERS

AJR

Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Jason Derulo

Goo Goo Dolls

Kylie Minogue

Pentatonix

Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

Sting featuring Shirazee