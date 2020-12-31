NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 - Performers Lineup & Celeb Hosts Revealed!
NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 is set to kick off tonight with a lot of celeb performers set to take the stage from across the country!
Unfortunately, this year, because health and safety are of the highest concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public access to the New Year’s Eve countdown to the ball drop in Times Square. However, NBC has put together a great lineup to keep everyone entertained at home.
NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 will air tonight from 10-11 pm ET with a break for local news before kicking back off at 11:30 pm to catch the ball drop live.
Click inside to see the full list of performers and celeb hosts set to take part in NBC’s New Year’s Eve celebration this year…
HOSTS
Carson Daly
The Amber Ruffin Show‘s Amber Ruffin
The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Stephen “tWitch” Boss
PERFORMERS
AJR
Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Jason Derulo
Goo Goo Dolls
Kylie Minogue
Pentatonix
Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat
Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani
Sting featuring Shirazee