NeNe Leakes Is Seemingly Boycotting Andy Cohen's NYE Show Amid Issues with Bravo

NeNe Leakes is seemingly asking fans to boycott the CNN New Year’s Eve special amid her feud with host Andy Cohen.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta show recently asked her fans to boycott the Bravo franchise and made accusations of black women being demoted while others were promote behind the scenes.

Andy and his longtime best friend Anderson Cooper are hosting the CNN show this year and while NeNe didn’t point out which show to boycott, it seems she’s referring to that one.

“Be Smart and DO NOT SUPPORT count down shows TONIGHT that aren’t supporting or respecting BLACK WOMEN creativity/equality and blacklisting us from working if we speak the truth abt their wrong doings,” NeNe tweeted on New Year’s Eve.

“Don’t believe me, believe your eyes,” NeNe continued. “In 2021, we will form a March outside of these racist studios #blackwomenmatter.”

