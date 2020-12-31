Top Stories
Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

The 20 Biggest Movie Star Paydays of All Time Revealed

The 20 Biggest Movie Star Paydays of All Time Revealed

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

Thu, 31 December 2020 at 8:45 pm

NeNe Leakes Is Seemingly Boycotting Andy Cohen's NYE Show Amid Issues with Bravo

NeNe Leakes Is Seemingly Boycotting Andy Cohen's NYE Show Amid Issues with Bravo

NeNe Leakes is seemingly asking fans to boycott the CNN New Year’s Eve special amid her feud with host Andy Cohen.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta show recently asked her fans to boycott the Bravo franchise and made accusations of black women being demoted while others were promote behind the scenes.

Andy and his longtime best friend Anderson Cooper are hosting the CNN show this year and while NeNe didn’t point out which show to boycott, it seems she’s referring to that one.

“Be Smart and DO NOT SUPPORT count down shows TONIGHT that aren’t supporting or respecting BLACK WOMEN creativity/equality and blacklisting us from working if we speak the truth abt their wrong doings,” NeNe tweeted on New Year’s Eve.

“Don’t believe me, believe your eyes,” NeNe continued. “In 2021, we will form a March outside of these racist studios #blackwomenmatter.”

Click inside to see all of the tweets…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 New Year's Eve, Andy Cohen, Nene Leakes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against alleged stalker - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle just dropped a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Willow Smith is sharing an embarrassing first date story - TooFab
  • Find out why Ethan Dolan is calling out YouTube - Just Jared Jr