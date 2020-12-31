Top Stories
Cyndi Lauper Gave a Bizarre New Year's Eve Performance & Twitter Has Lots of Thoughts!

Cyndi Lauper Gave a Bizarre New Year's Eve Performance & Twitter Has Lots of Thoughts!

Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

Thu, 31 December 2020 at 11:53 pm

New Year's Eve Fireworks Around the World - See Photos!

New Year's Eve Fireworks Around the World - See Photos!

Fireworks have always been associated with New Year’s Eve and despite the pandemic, 2021 was welcomed around the world with lots of fireworks.

We have photos of fireworks displays in ten different cities that have already rang in the new year and they are so cool to see. Every city has such a different look and it’s awesome to see what each location looks like on the holiday!

In the United States, Times Square always has over a million people packed into the historic spot to watch the ball drop, but the location is nearly empty this year due to the pandemic. Only a select few people who are first responders or essential workers are allowed to be there this year.

Click inside to see lots of great fireworks photos…

Keep scrolling to see photos of fireworks from around the world!

1. Sydney, Australia

2. Taipei, Taiwan

3. Berlin, Germany

4. Rome, Italy

5. London, England

6. Athens, Greece

7. Paris, France

8. Auckland, New Zealand

9. Madrid, Spain

10. Bangkok, Thailand
Photos: Getty
