It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

Queen Elizabeth Shares an Emotional Message on New Year's Eve

Thu, 31 December 2020 at 5:00 pm

New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop 2021 Live Stream Video - Watch Now!

It’s annual tradition to watch the ball drop live from Times Square in Midtown Manhattan at midnight on New Year’s Eve, and we have the live video for you to watch and stream!

This may look different this year live from the heart of Manhattan. Crowds will be unable to gather as usual due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Times Square will actually be closed to the public on New Year’s Eve this year due to the rise in cases of COVID-19.

The six hour celebration will kick off tonight at 6pm ET and continue through midnight when the ball drops. Mean GirlsJonathan Bennett will return as the host for this telecast this year. Be sure to tune in!

We hope all our Just Jared readers have a wonderful New Year’s Eve!

Watch the live stream of the ball drop…
