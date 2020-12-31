Queen Elizabeth Shares an Emotional Message on New Year's Eve

Queen Elizabeth is speaking out after a particularly difficult year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 94-year-old monarch issued a message on New Year’s Eve (December 31), which was posted to the royal family’s social media.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Queen Elizabeth

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” the Queen said in the post.

In addition, the Queen also shared four photos, including a candid shot of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip reading a card from their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in celebration of their 73rd wedding anniversary.

She also shared photos of the Round Tower at Windsor Castle lit up in blue in honor of the NHS staff for their work amid the pandemic, a quote from the Queen’s coronavirus address, and a photo from one of the Queen’s only outings of the year when she knighted Captain Sir Tom Moore at Windsor Castle for his fundraising efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Here’s how other royals are spending the holiday season.