Top Stories
Cyndi Lauper Gave a Bizarre New Year's Eve Performance &amp; Twitter Has Lots of Thoughts!

Cyndi Lauper Gave a Bizarre New Year's Eve Performance & Twitter Has Lots of Thoughts!

Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

Thu, 31 December 2020 at 10:45 pm

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, & Billy Porter Are Hosting the New Year's Eve Special in a Nearly Empty Times Square!

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, & Billy Porter Are Hosting the New Year's Eve Special in a Nearly Empty Times Square!

The 2021 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special is happening live in Times Square right now with hosts Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, and Billy Porter appearing in New York City!

Even though Times Square is nearly empty this year due to the pandemic, the TV shows are still broadcasting live from the historic location.

Billy, who is best known for his Emmy-winning performance in FX’s Pose and his Tony and Grammy-winning work in Broadway’s Kinky Boots, showed off his musical talents during the show. He performed twice, including a duet of “True Colors” with Cyndi Lauper.

“It was a big year for sweatpants. Decided to give my favorite pair a well-deserved break tonight. #RockinEve,” Ryan tweeted with a photo of his outfit.

If you’re wondering, the few people allowed to watch the ball drop in Times Square this year are all first responders and essential workers who were all selected to receive the special tickets.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 01
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 02
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 03
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 04
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 05
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 06
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 07
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 08
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 09
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 10
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 11
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 12
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 13
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 14
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 15
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 16
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 17
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 18
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 19
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 20
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 21
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 22
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 23
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 24
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 25
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 26
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 27
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 28
ryan seacrest lucy hale billy porter in times square 29

Photos: ABC
Posted to: 2021 New Year's Eve, Billy Porter, Lucy Hale, Ryan Seacrest

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against alleged stalker - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle just dropped a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Willow Smith is sharing an embarrassing first date story - TooFab
  • Find out why Ethan Dolan is calling out YouTube - Just Jared Jr