Thu, 31 December 2020 at 1:33 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares a Message of Hope on New Year's Eve

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares a Message of Hope on New Year's Eve

Sarah Jessica Parker is remaining hopeful for the future amid a difficult year amid the pandemic.

The 55-year-old Sex & The City actress shared a photo of vintage newspaper clippings that appear to be circa the 1918 flu pandemic to her Instagram on Thursday (December 31).

“During the flu epidemic, the only safe kisses are the xxxx’s at the end of an affectionate letter.” “Oh, cheer up! Perhaps 2021 will start more happily,” the clips read.

“Yes. Perhaps. Here’s hoping,” she captioned the post.

If you didn’t know, a Sex and the City limited series revival is reportedly in the works at HBO Max. The network is apparently close to a deal with original stars – except for one. Find out who!
