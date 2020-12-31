Top Stories
Simon Cowell Puts Back Scars on Display After Scary Bike Accident

Simon Cowell Puts Back Scars on Display After Scary Bike Accident

Simon Cowell is feeling better after months of recovery.

The 61-year-old America’s Got Talent star was spotted hanging out with friends and family shirtless on Wednesday (December 30) aboard a yacht in Bridgetown, Barbados.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Simon Cowell

Simon was seen enjoying his holiday onboard a boat with his partner Lauren Silverman, as well as family and friends.

The scars on his back from the spinal surgery after he broke his back in three places were also on display. If you didn’t know, Simon reportedly underwent surgery for nearly six hours after breaking his back in a bike crash in August.

“Some good advice…if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

As recently as October, it was reported that he could have to be on bed rest for an additional six months, but he’s since been spotted enjoying the Barbados sun. We’re happy to see he’s doing well!
