Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Sophie Turner has taken to social media on the last day of 2020 to share 12 never-before-seen photos from the past year.

The 24-year-old Game of Thrones actress shared one photo for every month of the year.

Sophie included a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in May and a photo from July that seemingly showed her newborn daughter Willa‘s spit-up on her sweatshirt.

Also included in the round-up are some photos of Sophie‘s husband Joe Jonas and also a look back at what appears to be wisdom tooth surgery in August and the recovery period in September.

Make sure to see the photos that the couple shared from their first Christmas as parents.

Click inside to see the 12 photos that Sophie Turner shared from 2020…

Keep scrolling to see the 12 photos that Sophie Turner shared from 2020!