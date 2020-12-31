Top Stories
Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

The 20 Biggest Movie Star Paydays of All Time Revealed

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

Thu, 31 December 2020

The Bachelor's Peter Weber Splits from Kelley Flanagan - Read His Statement

Peter Weber has announced that he and girlfriend Kelley Flanagan have split.

The 29-year-old pilot previously dated Kelley while he was the star of The Bachelor, but he sent her home early on in the process of the show.

Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss on the show and he broke up with her after realizing he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett, who quit during the finale. They dated briefly after the show ended, but they didn’t pursue a relationship.

After running into each other in February 2020, Peter and Kelley started dating, but now they have split.

Click inside to read Peter Weber’s statement about the split…

Read Peter‘s statement below.

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley,” he said.
