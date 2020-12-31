Top Stories
Thu, 31 December 2020 at 6:35 pm

These Ben Affleck Photos Are Going Viral Because They Sum Up 2020 Perfectly

These candid photos of Ben Affleck are going viral on the final day of 2020 and they perfectly sum up the past year of our lives.

In the pics, the 48-year-old actor is seen opening up the gate to his property to pick up an order of Dunkin Donuts coffee that was dropped off by a delivery person.

Ben also had a tube that was delivered to his home and he tried to carry it with his Dunkin order, but there was a big fail.

The tube fell out of Ben‘s arms and the box of munchkins donuts also fell down, along with a coffee cup. The struggle to juggle the whole order just perfectly sums up the year we’ve all had!

ben affleck photos going viral 01
ben affleck photos going viral 02
ben affleck photos going viral 03
ben affleck photos going viral 04
ben affleck photos going viral 05
ben affleck photos going viral 06
ben affleck photos going viral 07
ben affleck photos going viral 08
ben affleck photos going viral 09
ben affleck photos going viral 10
ben affleck photos going viral 11
ben affleck photos going viral 12
ben affleck photos going viral 13
ben affleck photos going viral 14
ben affleck photos going viral 15
ben affleck photos going viral 16
ben affleck photos going viral 17
ben affleck photos going viral 18
ben affleck photos going viral 19
ben affleck photos going viral 20
ben affleck photos going viral 21
ben affleck photos going viral 22
ben affleck photos going viral 23
ben affleck photos going viral 24
ben affleck photos going viral 25
ben affleck photos going viral 26
ben affleck photos going viral 27
ben affleck photos going viral 28
ben affleck photos going viral 29
ben affleck photos going viral 30
ben affleck photos going viral 31
ben affleck photos going viral 32
ben affleck photos going viral 33

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ben Affleck

