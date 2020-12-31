Top Stories
Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Visit Ski Area in Aspen During Their Holiday Getaway

Kylie & Kendall Jenner Join Mom Kris Jenner for Dinner in Aspen

Tony Hawk Goes Viral With Funny COVID-19 Testing Story

Tony Hawk Goes Viral With Funny COVID-19 Testing Story

Tony Hawk has a funny story about getting tested for coronavirus amid the pandemic.

The 52-year-old skating superstar shared a tale on Thursday (December 30) after he and his family went to a COVID-19 testing site.

“at a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids:
woman looking over papers: ‘okay… Anthony, Keegan and KadenceHawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?’
me: yes
her: ‘Are you pulling my leg?’
me: no, we are all directly related to him,” he wrote.

“She pointed us towards our ‘swabber’ and that was it. True story. Oh, and we were all negative,” he added.

The story quickly went viral on Twitter, and became a Trending Topic by Friday (December 31).

All of these celebrities were tested positive for coronavirus.
