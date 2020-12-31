Tony Hawk Goes Viral With Funny COVID-19 Testing Story

Tony Hawk has a funny story about getting tested for coronavirus amid the pandemic.

The 52-year-old skating superstar shared a tale on Thursday (December 30) after he and his family went to a COVID-19 testing site.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tony Hawk

“at a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids:

woman looking over papers: ‘okay… Anthony, Keegan and Kadence… Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?’

me: yes

her: ‘Are you pulling my leg?’

me: no, we are all directly related to him,” he wrote.

“She pointed us towards our ‘swabber’ and that was it. True story. Oh, and we were all negative,” he added.

The story quickly went viral on Twitter, and became a Trending Topic by Friday (December 31).

All of these celebrities were tested positive for coronavirus.

at a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids:

woman looking over papers: "okay… Anthony, Keegan and Kadence… Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?"

me: yes

her: "Are you pulling my leg?"

me: no, we are all directly related to him — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 31, 2020