What Does 'Auld Lang Syne' Mean? Read Song Lyrics & Listen Now!

You’ve probably heard “Auld Lang Syne” every New Year’s Eve, but are you still wondering what it means? The literal translation of the phrase is “old long since,” but the meaning is “days gone by.”

The song started off as a poem written down by Robert Burns in 1788, though it is believed that it was written before that date by someone else.

The song is interpreted to raise the question if it’s right to forget old times and never think of them again. It’s the perfect song for New Year’s Eve as we move into a new year and try to decide if we will look back at moments from the past year or forget them and move forward.

“Auld Lang Syne” has been covered in tons of movies like When Harry Met Sally, Sex and the City, New Year’s Eve, and more. Mariah Carey and Barbra Streisand are some of the iconic artists who have put their spin on the song.



Mariah Carey – Auld Lang Syne (The New Year’s Anthem, Fireworks Version)

Click inside to read the lyrics to the classic song…

‘Auld Lang Syne’ Lyrics

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and old lang syne?

CHORUS:

For auld lang syne, my dear,

for auld lang syne,

we’ll take a cup of kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!

and surely I’ll buy mine!

And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have run about the slopes,

and picked the daisies fine;

But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,

since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream,

from morning sun till dine†;

But seas between us broad have roared

since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand my trusty friend!

And give me a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll take a right good-will draught,

for auld lang syne.

CHORUS