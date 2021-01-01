Justin Bieber Covers Tattoos for Rocky-Inspired 'Anyone' Video with Zoey Deutch!

Top Stories
Fri, 01 January 2021

Justin Bieber has released his new single “Anyone” and the music video for the song is here as well!

The 26-year-old singer stars in the video alongside Zoey Deutch and they recreated scenes from the classic movie Rocky with him as the title character and her as Adrian.

For the video, Justin used makeup to cover up all of the tattoos on his body. He has had tattoos for a decade now, so this is a completely different look for him!

“That you are the only one I’ll ever love / Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone / Lookin’ back on my life you’re the only good I’ve ever done / Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone,” Justin sings in the chorus.

This isn’t the first time that Zoey has starred in a major star’s music video. She previously appeared in Ed Sheeran‘s video for “Perfect” back in 2017.

Click inside to watch the video now…

You can watch the music video below!

Keep reading to check out the song’s lyrics!
Photos: YouTube
