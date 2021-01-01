Top Stories
Here's Why Jennifer Lopez Teared Up During Her New Year's Eve 2021 Performance in Times Square

Justin Bieber Covers Tattoos for Rocky-Inspired 'Anyone' Video with Zoey Deutch!

Cyndi Lauper Gave a Bizarre New Year's Eve Performance & Twitter Has Lots of Thoughts!

Joe Exotic Might Be Starting 2021 With Some Very Good News

Fri, 01 January 2021 at 1:37 am

Kendall Jenner Stops By Marijuana Dispensary While Prepping for New Year's Eve in Aspen

Kendall Jenner Stops By Marijuana Dispensary While Prepping for New Year's Eve in Aspen

If you caught Kendall Jenner‘s recent interview on the Sibling Rivalry podcast, you won’t be surprised to see where she went on New Year’s Eve.

The 25-year-old model and her friends, including Fai Khadra, were spotted stopping by the Green Dragon marijuana dispensary on Thursday night (December 31) in Aspen, Col.

After a day of snowboarding on the slopes, Kendall and her pals went shopping around town to prepare for their New Year’s Eve celebration.

Kendall revealed on the podcast back in September that she’s a stoner.

“I am a stoner,” Kendall said. “No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: 2021 New Year's Eve, Fai Khadra, Kendall Jenner

