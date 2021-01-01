Mariah Carey Heard JLo's New Year's Eve Performance & Her Reaction Is a Must Watch

New Year’s Eve 2021 brought us the latest update in the endless saga of the Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez feud.

The feud started in the early 2000s when Mariah was being interviewed by a foreign TV station and was asked about other pop stars. When she was asked about JLo, her response was, “I don’t know her.”

In 2014, Andy Cohen asked Mariah about it and she said, “I know from back in the day, I’ve read things that she’s said about me that were not the greatest, but we have never met. Like, we don’t know each other. I think it’s kind of from word of mouth of things that have happened in the past that I’m not really aware of.”

Then at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, Jennifer was caught looking at her phone while Mariah performed. She later told Andy, “First of all, that was not fair with the texting thing because I watched a lot of it — it was a long performance. I watched most of it, I may have looked down for one second and people were like, ‘Look at her! Look at her!’”

Flash forward to the end of 2020 and what happened on New Year’s Eve.

Jennifer was performing live in Times Square at the same time that Mariah was being interviewed on CNN by Andy Cohen (yet again) and Anderson Cooper, who were broadcasting from Times Square.

At one point, Mariah heard the music in the background and said, “What’s going on in the background? I’m hearing music.” Andy told her, “Yeah, we got JLo behind us, actually.” He then quickly changed the subject, probably well aware of the situation!