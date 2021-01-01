Matt Bomer Closed Out 2020 By Sharing This Hot Shirtless Pic!

Matt Bomer said goodbye to 2020 in the best way possible… sharing a new shirtless photo with his fans!

The 43-year-old White Collar actor took to his Instagram Stories this week to share a photo that he took back in 2019.

“1 year ago today… the future was looking bright,” Matt captioned the photo, in which he was wearing a pair of Prive Revaux sunglasses. He has collaborated with the brand and launched a capsule collection with them.

Matt added, “Let’s hope 2021 is a better year for all of us.”

The year is already off to a great start now that Matt is showing off his six pack abs for all of his fans to see. You can see even more skin from him if you watch his new Netflix movie The Boys in the Band!

Click inside to see the full image Matt Bomer shared…

See the full shirtless pic below.