Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo With Teenage Sons Sean & Jayden Federline

Britney Spears has shared a very rare photo on her Instagram with her sons, Sean and Jayden Federline.

The 39-year-old singer posted the new photo of her teenage sons along with a touching message of their bond.

“It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now 👩‍👦‍👦 !!!!” she wrote. “I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!!”

Britney continued, “I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!”

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it …. But I went out of my way to make this cool edit 🌅 and guess what …. They’re finally letting me post it !!!” she shared. “Now I don’t feel left out anymore 😂😂😂 and I’m gonna go celebrate …. Oh shit I guess cool moms don’t do that … Ok I’ll just read a book instead 🤷🏼‍♀️📚🤣 !!!!”

Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, live with their father, Kevin Federline, full time.

Just last year, Jayden made a rare statement about his mom and her future in music.

