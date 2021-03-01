Constance Wu to Star Alongside Chris Pratt in Amazon Thriller 'Terminal List'

Constance Wu is joining the cast of The Terminal List!

The Fresh Off the Boat actress is set to star opposite Chris Pratt in the forthcoming conspiracy-thriller series based on the best-selling novel of the same name, per Deadline.

Constance will play Katie Buranek, a war correspondent who leaves her job at a prestigious newspaper to pursue high-risk stories on her own terms. She finds an unlikely collaborator in rogue Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt) and attempts to re-enter the media by covering the conspiracy surrounding one of James’ covert missions.

Chris is will serve as an executive producer on the project, which is being directed by Antoine Fuqua. The pair previously worked together on the 2016 movie The Magnificent Seven.

The cast also includes Taylor Kitsch, who is playing a CIA operative who uses his access to intelligence and operator’s skillset to help James seek vengeance.

Constance recently joined another upcoming Amazon series – click here to see the details!