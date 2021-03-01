'It's A Sin' Showrunner Confirms Show Will Only Have One Season

It’s A Sin will not be returning for a second season, its creator has confirmed.

The series is set in 1981 and centers on Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (Callum Scott Howells) who strangers at first, after leaving home at 18 and heading off to London with hope and ambition and joy and walking straight into a virus that most of the world ignores.

The show crosses a whole decade of their lives, and they change as the mystery of that illness starts as a rumor, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight.

Russell T. Davies revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that it will end with just one season.

“There isn’t a second season. It was lovely. It said everything I wanted to say,” he said. “The only long-running thing I’ve ever done is Doctor Who and that’s because Doctor Who is designed to be long running.”

He added that he’s “not quite sure [what's next]. A couple of people have contacted me asking them to mentor them, which I’ve done. I love doing that; both of those shows have been picked up. Strangely, I find myself as a script editor after all this time. I will start writing. I don’t know how I follow something like It’s a Sin. I think I’m just going to write something funny. I look at my career and I’m a bit puzzled on when I became such a tragedian, when I’m a really big laugh actually.”

If you missed it, Olly opened up about the show’s impact.

It’s A Sin is streaming now on HBO Max.