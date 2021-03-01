Lamar Odom Accuses Ex-Fiancée Sabrina Parr Of Using Him For Fame In New Interview

Lamar Odom is slamming his ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr in a new interview.

The 41-year-old former basketball star opened up about his relationship with Sabrina, whom he was engaged to for a year, in a virtual interview on The Real on Monday (March 1).

Lamar says that Sabrina was “very deceitful” and alleged that she was “lying” to him while they were together.

“I used to really like, take her word for everything,” he added, “and she was like, really lying to me the whole time. But I guess she got what she wanted.”

Lamar also said that Sabrina and her “deceitful manager” were also working on a reality show about them behind his back.

“Her and her deceitful manager like, they supposed to drop this reality show, they didn’t even tell me that they were putting it out,” he said. “Who moves like that?”

He does admit that he “knew what I signed up for” but “I would think that when you were putting it out to the world, you would let me know.”

Lamar and Sabrina ended their relationship in November of 2020, but just a month later, they appeared to be back together.

Days after that though, Lamar made another claim against Sabrina. Here’s what it was…