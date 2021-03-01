New Mom Gigi Hadid Wears Daughter Khai's Name On Her Necklace Out in Milan

Gigi Hadid flashes a peace sign to photographers while out and about in Milan, Italy, ahead of fashion week kicking off on Sunday (February 28).

The 25-year-old new mom was joined by her younger sister, Bella Hadid, and their model friend Irina Shayk, as they left a business meeting and headed out for a bite to eat together with their bodyguards.

This marks the first time that Gigi has been away from her infant daughter, Khai Malik, who she shares with partner, Zayn Malik.

However, Gigi is keeping Khai close to her by wearing Khai‘s name on her necklace.

Milan Fashion Week officially kicked off last week, and Gigi, Bella and Irina are participating in Versace‘s event held later this week.

If you didn’t see, Gigi called out this false sighting on the famous DeuxMoi account.

45+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid in Milan…