'Obi-Wan' Series Adds 'Game of Thrones' Alum Indira Varma

Disney+ has recruited Indira Varma for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Details about the 47-year-old actress’s character are being kept under wraps, according to Deadline.

She will join Ewan McGregor in the title role and Hayden Christensen, as Darth Vader, in the series.

The Obi-Wan series “begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith.” The series is set to be helmed by Deborah Chow, who has worked on The Mandalorian.

Indira has appeared in many projects that you’ll be familiar with including HBO’s Game of Thrones, ABC’s For Life, Bones, Luther, Torchwood, and Carnival Row.

She has also appeared in such films as The One and Only Ivan, Crisis, and Exodus: Gods and Kings.

