Prince Harry Reveals His Late Mom, Princess Diana, Influenced His Royal Exit

Prince Harry will be opening up about his late mother, Princess Diana, during his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside wife Meghan Markle.

In a new sneak peek of their first interview since stepping down as senior royals, Harry has revealed that his fear of history repeating itself was a reason for his and Meghan‘s exit.

“For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side,” he says in the clip, referencing what he might imagine happened with his mom, Diana.

He added, “I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we had each other.”

Diana died in 1997 after being injured in a Paris car crash while being pursued by paparazzi.

Harry previously spoke about the amount of pressure he and Meghan both felt in an interview with James Corden, which aired just last week.

Harry and Meghan‘s interview will air on March 7 on CBS.