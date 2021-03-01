T.I. Will Not Be Part of 'Ant-Man 3' Amid Sexual Abuse Accusations

T.I. will not be returning to the Ant-Man movie franchise, according to THR.

The 40-year-old actor and rapper, who played Dave in the previous two films, will not return for the third amid accusations of of sexual abuse he is facing alongside his wife, musician Tiny.

Dave was one of Scott Lang’s friends who helped him on his adventures along with ex-convicts Luis and Kurt.

T.I. and Tiny are currently facing accusations of sexual abuse from multiple victims.

The site reports that an attorney representing 11 alleged victims has accused the couple of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, assault and harassment.

T.I. and Tiny have denied the claims and recently spoke out about the accusations.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming,” their own attorney reacted to the suit.

Ant-Man 3 is currently in development now, and just recast this major role.