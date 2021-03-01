'The Bachelor' Producers Finally Address Online Hate Towards Rachel Lindsay; Call It 'Inexcusable'

Bachelor Nation has put out an official statement following the online hate directed towards Rachel Lindsay.

If you’re unfamiliar, Rachel has been on the receiving end of uncalled for comments by The Bachelor fans as she continued to call out racism on the show, and behind the scenes of it.

Rachel had even disabled her Instagram account amid the ongoing discussion regarding racism surrounding the show and Chris Harrison exiting the franchise after a series of controversial remarks.

Now, during tonight’s airing of The Bachelor, the show has spoken out about the situation.

“Rachel has received an unimaginable amount of hate and has been subjected to sever online bullying,” the statement read. “That is totally unacceptable. Rachel has been an incredible advocate for our cast and we are grateful that she has worked tirelessly towards racial equity and inclusion.”

Some fans, however, are not impressed with the statement, which comes two weeks after the hate messages towards Rachel started to heat up.

“Two weeks is a long time to craft this luke warm statement. I’d love to hear what steps are being taken from the ep’s to prevent further harassment and/or how you’re being more inclusive in all aspects of the show,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Their lack of response for years is inexcusable…..”

The Bachelor producers have aimed to make the appropriate changes since the controversy. Here’s how…