The Bachelor's Taylor Nolan Apologizes for Past 'Hurtful' Tweets That Leaked

Former Bachelor contestant Taylor Nolan is speaking out after insensitive tweets from her past have resurfaced.

The posts, which date back to 2011 and 2012, circulated on Twitter and Reddit after Taylor condemned Chris Harrison for his controversial comments regarding current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

In the posts, Taylor insulted Jewish individuals, Asian Americans and Indians. She also used several homophobic and fat phobic slurs.

Taylor apologized for her comments in a 30-minute video on her Instagram.

“My tweets from ten years ago are s–tty, they suck, they were wrong, and are hurtful,” she wrote in the caption. “I want to be clear that they don’t take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work.

“To my fellow BIPOC community and the other folks who I harmed in those tweets, I see you, I hope you see me, we are in this together and I’m sorry I didn’t always stand with you,” Taylor continued. “I’m sorry I centered my whiteness and the whiteness around me. I’m sorry I wasn’t better then, but I am here now and will always be.”

She also added, “I hope you can consider giving me some of ~grace~ you push so hard for white bachelor alum to receive for things they have in the recent past or present time said and done that were harmful…for the work I’ve been doing the last ten years and currently to unpack internalized racism and fight against things like fat phobia and white supremacy.”

Taylor competed on the reality show during Nick Viall‘s season in 2017.

She called for host Chris Harrison to be fired after he defended Rachael Kirkconell‘s decision to attend an “antebellum plantation themed ball” in an interview with her former castmate Rachel Lindsay.

Chris said that he will be “stepping aside” from the franchise in a statement on his Instagram and it was announced he would be replaced for The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special.

Rachel recently deleted her Instagram amid the controversy.