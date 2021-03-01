Top Stories
Mon, 01 March 2021 at 9:56 pm

Will Smith Reveals If He's Open To Run For Political Office

Will Smith is opening up about his political ambitions and revealed if he’d be open to run for office one day.

In an interview on Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America” podcast, the 52-year-old actor spoke with Jon Favreau about his past comments about politics.

“You’ve talked, sometimes joked, about getting into politics,” Jon said. “What has made you think about entering politics and running, and what so far has prevented you from taking the leap?”

“I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line,” he replied. “I don’t know, it’s like, I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony.”

Will added, “So, I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, or, at some point ventures into the political arena.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Will reflected on his experiences with racism, prejudice and discrimination.

This other celebrity has revealed his own political ambitions, too.
