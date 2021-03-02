Top Stories
Tue, 02 March 2021 at 8:22 pm

'America's Got Talent' Season 16 - Judges & Hosts Revealed!

America’s Got Talent is coming back – and so are all the stars!

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are all returning for Season 16, Deadline reported Tuesday (March 2).

Terry Crews also will return as host. The Season 16 premiere date will be announced at a later date. However, the last seven seasons have all started airing at the end of May, so it seems likely that Season 16 will do the same.

AGT will be having a final nationwide “Last Chance Audition” for the upcoming season on Saturday (March 6), which interested acts can still sign up for at AGTAuditions.com. The best acts from the virtual audition will go on to perform in front of the judges.

