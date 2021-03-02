Annie Murphy, Ben Platt & Allison Janney Join Dysfunctional Family Movie 'People We Hate At The Wedding'

Annie Murphy has lined up a brand new role in The People We Hate At The Wedding.

According to Deadline, the award-winning Schitt’s Creek actress will star alongside Allison Janney and Ben Platt in the flick based on Grant Ginder‘s novel.

The comedy will center on a dysfunctional family who just can’t seem to get along and get it together.

However, they reluctantly reunite for a family wedding and, as their many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, it turns out to be just what this singular family needs to reconnect.

Claire Scanlon will direct the movie, with a script by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux.

This role for Annie follows her upcoming AMC show, Kevin Can F–k Himself.