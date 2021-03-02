Bill Burr Defends 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Gina Carano After Her Firing: 'Absolute Sweetheart'

Bill Burr is the first actor from The Mandalorian to defend his former co-star Gina Carano after she was fired from the Disney+ show.

If you’re unfamiliar, the 38-year-old actress was let go from The Mandalorian after her comparison comments about being a conservative in modern America to being Jewish in Nazi Germany went viral. Gina says she found out that she was fired from social media.

Bill, who starred as Mayfeld, said on his podcast, “It’s a weird time….Unless she did some truly horrible sh*t or said overtly racist sh*t…I don’t know. I think there is just too many channels. And then you gotta do sensational shit…I don’t know what the f*ck it is. I’m on that f*cking show. Now, I gotta watch what the f*ck I say.”

“She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice f*cking person,” he added. “And you know whatever and somehow someone will take this video and they’ll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure…It’s how it is out there. It’s f*cking crazy times. People just waiting, laying in the weeds.”

If Gina had not sent out her tweets, she would have had a big future with the franchise according to reports.