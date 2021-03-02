Chris Harrison To Give First Interview on GMA Following Bachelor Controversy

Chris Harrison has set his first post-controversy interview and will be speaking with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America soon.

A source shared with multiple outlets, including E!, that the disgraced host of Bachelor will be the one answering the questions this time around.

Chris has been in hot water lately after he defended The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell against claims that she had been racist in her past behavior.

During an interview with Rachel Lindsay, he said that the “woke police” was out to get her and that there is a difference in how one behaves in 2018 vs. in 2021.

“Chris is speaking out about the controversy and wants to explain the actions he is putting forward to redeem himself. He wants to explain the work he’s doing to help reconcile his actions,” another source stated.

While Chris has stepped back from the franchise for the time being, the upcoming The Bachelor: After the Final Rose will be hosted by Emmanuel Acho.