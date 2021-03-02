Cole Sprouse Photographed Holding Hands with Model Ari Fournier in New Pictures

Cole Sprouse is being romantically linked to model Ari Fournier becuase of some new photos of them together.

The 28-year-old Riverdale star and the Instagram model were seen in Vancouver, Canada taking in the sights of the Gastown neighborhood. They were photographed holding hands at one point, and you can see those photos over at Page Six. At this time, neither Cole nor Ari have confirmed their relationship.

Cole was last linked to another model back in October of 2020 and you can see the photos of them right here.

Over the summer, Cole confirmed he and his longtime, on again/off again girlfriend Lili Reinhart had broken up.

Lili, meanwhile, recently opened up about her decision to come out as bisexual.