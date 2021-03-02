Top Stories
Tue, 02 March 2021 at 4:39 pm

Dolly Parton Gets the Coronavirus Vaccine She Helped to Fund

Dolly Parton‘s contribution to science is paying off, and now she’s getting a dose of it herself.

The 75-year-old music icon got her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday (March 2).

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” she cleverly captioned the post, referencing her own funding of the Moderna vaccine.

Back in April of 2020, Dolly pledged a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville towards COVID-19 research and support.

At the same time, Dolly recently made headlines after humbly asking legislators to stop considering building a statue in her likeness. Find out why!
