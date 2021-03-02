Golden Globes 2021 Ratings Revealed, Lowest Viewership Since 2008

The 2021 Golden Globes ceremony was not a ratings hit.

The NBC broadcast for the semi-virtual live show hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on two different coasts brought in a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers on Sunday (February 28), via Deadline.

“That’s an all-time low in the demo for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association-hosted show and a near-low in viewership. Only the 2008 show, which was a press conference due to the writers strike, did worse in recent times in terms of sets of eyeballs,” the outlet noted of the 2008 ceremony, which yielded an audience of 6.03 million.

The least-watched ceremony for NBC remains 1995′s broadcast, which had 3.6 million viewers.

For the 18-49s, the previous ratings low for the main ceremony was the 4.7 that the Ricky Gervais-hosted 2020 show received. The 2021 ceremony fell 68% from that.

