Here's How Long Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Actually Be

There are only a few weeks left until the premiere of Zack Snyder‘s Justice League movie on HBO Max and new details about the project have been revealed.

The movie, which is split into four parts, will have a total runtime of 242-minutes, according to a report from IGN

“It was meant to be two more movies,” Zack shared, while also revealing that the new cut of the film won’t feature any material that was envisioned for the sequel.

He adds, “It hints, as you would, at a potential other world. I’d plant the seeds as I had wanted to of what would come in the later films. That’s in there, but as far as those stories that would be to come – if ever that happened, which it does not look like it would – but I think it’s easy to speculate based on that and we can talk about that for quite a while.”

Zack did tease though that fans can expect a cliffhanger.

“It is a cliffhanger… the movie ends in a massive cliffhanger,” he shared.

Just recently, Zack opened up about how much he was actually paid for the film.