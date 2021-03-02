It Was Always Planned For Keanu Reeves To Appear in the New 'Spongebob' Movie

Fans might find it a little weird that Keanu Reeves is part of the new Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, but according to filmmaker Tim Hill, it was always part of the plan.

In an interview with TVLine, writer and director Tim Hill explained that the role was written just for Keanu and he was the only star in mind of the cameo.

“When I wrote the character, I kept having Keanu in my head so I never really had another person that we were thinking about. It was so lucky that he was like, ‘Sure, I’ll do that,’” Tim revealed.

He adds that “we made little Keanu drawings so long before he actually agreed, he was kind of in the movie. We had temp voices doing him and the momentum was too much.”

Sponge on the Run is set to premiere on Thursday, March 4 on Paramount+, and follows Spongebob and his best friend Patrick on a wild journey to Atlantic City to save Gary, who’s been snail-napped by the mighty King Poseidon.

Just recently, Keanu was spotted out in Los Angeles doing something really cool. See what it was here here!